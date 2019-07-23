News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Ryan Tubridy delights kids with visit to Crumlin children's hospital

Ryan Tubridy delights kids with visit to Crumlin children's hospital
CMRF ambassador Ryan Tubridy made a trip to Crumlin hospital today. Pictures: Mark Stedman
By Evelyn Ring

Irish Examiner Reporter

Tuesday, July 23, 2019 - 04:31 PM

Ryan Tubridy brought a smile to even the smallest faces when he visited patients at Crumlin children's hospital.

The Late Late Show host is ambassador of the Children's Medical and Research Foundation that provides funding for Children's Health Ireland (CHI) at Crumlin, previously known as Our Lady's Children's Hospital.

CMRS also provides funding for the National Children's Research Centre, the single largest paediatric research centre in Ireland.

Every year, around 150,000 children walk through the doors of the children's hospital and some of them got to meet with Ryan who loved telling stories and making jokes with them.

“It's always humbling to walk through the corridors of Crumlin Hospital, meeting children and their families who have a lot going on in their world but always handling the situation with dignity and determination,” said Mr Tubridy.

Ryan Tubridy delights kids with visit to Crumlin children's hospital

The host of the Late Late Toy Show is always a winner with children because they find him easy to talk to.

Mr Tubridy praised the staff at Crumlin Hospital tried at every level to make the world a kinder place for boys and girls from all over Ireland.

“The CMRF Foundation could always do with a little help along the way and I hope people can do that by donating whatever they can,” he said.

Head of communications at CMRF, Fiona O'Malley, said Ryan was always generous with his time.

“It is wonderful to see all the children's faces light up when they see him,” she said.

Ryan Tubridy delights kids with visit to Crumlin children's hospital

Being in hospital is tough for children at any time of year, but during the summer it can be especially unfair.

"We are hugely grateful to Mr Tubridy for giving his time, and to our many supporters who make donations and raise funds so that sick children can have smiles all year round."

Ryan Tubridy delights kids with visit to Crumlin children's hospital

Assistant director of nursing at the hospital, Julie Hughes, said there was great excitement in the cancer ward when Mr Tubridy visited.

“Visits from CMRF ambassadors puts a smile on all our faces and helps to provide an enjoyable experience for patients and families at what can be a very difficult time,” she said.

More on this topic

Cork-based clothing company to raise money for children's charity Cork-based clothing company to raise money for children's charity

Crumlin hospital review into BRCA test results found 'no further issues'Crumlin hospital review into BRCA test results found 'no further issues'

18 children caught up in Crumlin contamination scare18 children caught up in Crumlin contamination scare

HSE chief says Crumlin budget has not been cut

CrumlinRyan TubridyTOPIC: Crumlin children's hospital

More in this Section

Judge strikes out charge against man who caused €3,000 of damage in attempt to escape from liftJudge strikes out charge against man who caused €3,000 of damage in attempt to escape from lift

Almost one in three disability centres fail to ensure residents adequately safeguarded in 2018Almost one in three disability centres fail to ensure residents adequately safeguarded in 2018

Boy, 8, awarded €25,000 after hot chocolate spill on Ryanair flightBoy, 8, awarded €25,000 after hot chocolate spill on Ryanair flight

DUP praises ‘committed Unionist’ Johnson as other NI parties express concernDUP praises ‘committed Unionist’ Johnson as other NI parties express concern


Lifestyle

Robert Plant and Saving Grace review: Top class ensemble made for a memorable night at the Everyman in Cork, writes Joe DermodyGig review: Robert Plant and Saving Grace at the Everyman

Kya deLongchamps is mesmerised by early French glass paperweightsIn a bubble: The glittering history of French glass paperweights

During my first pregnancy I developed a network of spider veins on my thighs. Even more appeared during my second pregnancy. What would you recommend?How do I deal with spider veins in pregnancy?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 20, 2019

  • 9
  • 13
  • 34
  • 35
  • 37
  • 41
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »