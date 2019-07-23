Ryan Tubridy delights kids with visit to Crumlin children's hospital

Ryan Tubridy brought a smile to even the smallest faces when he visited patients at Crumlin children's hospital.

The Late Late Show host is ambassador of the Children's Medical and Research Foundation that provides funding for Children's Health Ireland (CHI) at Crumlin, previously known as Our Lady's Children's Hospital.

CMRS also provides funding for the National Children's Research Centre, the single largest paediatric research centre in Ireland.

Every year, around 150,000 children walk through the doors of the children's hospital and some of them got to meet with Ryan who loved telling stories and making jokes with them.

“It's always humbling to walk through the corridors of Crumlin Hospital, meeting children and their families who have a lot going on in their world but always handling the situation with dignity and determination,” said Mr Tubridy.

The host of the Late Late Toy Show is always a winner with children because they find him easy to talk to.

Mr Tubridy praised the staff at Crumlin Hospital tried at every level to make the world a kinder place for boys and girls from all over Ireland.

“The CMRF Foundation could always do with a little help along the way and I hope people can do that by donating whatever they can,” he said.

Head of communications at CMRF, Fiona O'Malley, said Ryan was always generous with his time.

“It is wonderful to see all the children's faces light up when they see him,” she said.

Being in hospital is tough for children at any time of year, but during the summer it can be especially unfair.

"We are hugely grateful to Mr Tubridy for giving his time, and to our many supporters who make donations and raise funds so that sick children can have smiles all year round."

Assistant director of nursing at the hospital, Julie Hughes, said there was great excitement in the cancer ward when Mr Tubridy visited.

“Visits from CMRF ambassadors puts a smile on all our faces and helps to provide an enjoyable experience for patients and families at what can be a very difficult time,” she said.