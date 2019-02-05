Ruth Morrissey’s legal team question whether they were given correct smear slide by lab

The legal team for a woman seriously ill with cervical cancer has questioned if they were given her correct smear slide by the laboratory.

Limerick woman, Ruth Morrissey is suing the HSE and two laboratories over alleged misreading of two of her cervical smear tests taken under the CervicalCheck screening programme in 2009 and 2012.

It has now emerged that a form submitted with the 2012 slide from MedLab laboratory which was sent for testing contained details relating to another woman - but allegedly purported to be signed by Ms Morrissey.

High Court judge, Justice Kevin Cross said the case is "getting stranger and stranger".

Ms Morrissey's solicitor, Cian O'Carroll, has now written to MedLab outlining his concerns about this slide and seeking an explanation.

There is now a concern about whether the experts on Ms Morrissey's side have ever examined the correct slide, said Counsel for Ms Morrissey, Patrick Treacy SC. He also told the court that his side is not suggesting any impropriety.

Jeremy Maher SC, for Ms Morrissey, said the 2012 MedLab slide appeared to have a cytology form which included a different address and date of birth to Ruth Morrissey and details of a different and older person, which the court called Woman B.

He said the Morrissey side now requires a full explanation as to why this form was included and why was Ruth Morrisey’s signature on the form. He said that Ruth Morrissey can return to the witness box and she will give evidence that she did not sign that form. He said the concern now is whether their expert has ever seen the correct slide.

Cervical expert, Dr Michael McKenna, has given evidence that cervical cancer “on the balance of probabilities” was there in 2012 when a smear slide tested by MedLab laboratory was reported as negative.

Eoin McCullough SC for MedLab yesterday told the court that in July 2018 when the Ruth Morrissey slide was sent out time was at a premium - he says there was no requisition form and that a mock-up form was created. He said the correct slide was analysed.

Patrick Treacy SC, for Ms Morrissey, said it has been confirmed that Woman B went for a smear test in 2011 - 11 months before Ruth Morrissey.

He said the fundamental question is “ if any of us tested the right slide in the case". He added it could also have been the wrong slide at the time of the audit.

Ruth Morrissey and her husband, Paul Morrissey, of Kylemore, Schoolhouse Road, Monaleen, Co Limerick have sued the HSE and the US laboratory Quest Diagnostics Ireland Ltd with offices at Sir John Rogerson's Quay, Dublin along with Medlab Pathology Ltd with offices at Sandyford Business Park, Dublin 18.

It is claimed there was an alleged failure to correctly report and diagnose and there was an alleged misinterpretation of her smear samples taken in 2009 and 2012. It is also claimed that a situation allegedly developed where Ms Morrissey’s cancer spread unidentified, unmonitored and untreated until she was diagnosed with cervical cancer in June 2014.

It is further claimed a review of the 2009 and 2012 smears took place in 2014 and 2015 with the results sent to Ms Morrissey's treating gynaecologist in 2016, but she was not told until May 2018 of those review results which showed that her smears were reported incorrectly.

The Morrisseys further contend that if Ms Morrissey had been told the results of the smear test audits in late 2014 or early 2015, she would have insisted on an MRI and other scans.

The court has already heard that the HSE admits it owed a duty of care to Ms Morrissey but not to her husband. The laboratories deny all claims.

The case before Mr Justice Cross continues today.