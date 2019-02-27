NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Ruth Morrissey would not be 'facing death sentence' if she was referred for colposcopy, court hears

Wednesday, February 27, 2019 - 05:11 PM
By Ann O'Loughlin

Ruth Morrissey, who is terminally ill with cervical cancer, on the balance of probabilities would not have got cancer and be facing a death sentence if she had been referred for a colposcopy in 2009, the High Court heard today.

Leading cervical cancer expert Professor John Shepherd said it was correct to say Ms Morrissey who now has only two years to live should in 2009 have been referred for a colposcopy.

It is the third week of the 37-year old mother’s action against the HSE and two US laboratories over the alleged misreading of two of her cervical smear slides taken in 2009 and 2012 under the CervicalCheck screening programme.

Asked by Ms Morrissey ’s counsel, Jeremy Maher SC what would have been the likely findings of a colposcopy in 2009, Prof Shepherd said knowing a cancer was detected in Ms Morrissey in 2014, the balance of probabilities is there would have been a precancerous lesion there.

Ruth Morrissey

The consultant gynaecological oncologist has reviewed Ms Morrissey's case along with the scans she had earlier this year.

He told the court If she had been referred for a colposcopy biopsy specimens would have been taken and on the balance of probabilities it would have shown some degree of abnormality and he said there would be another procedure to remove the abnormality.

He thought on the balance of probabilities there would be a 5% chance of a recurrence and a 1% chance of invasive cancer developing.

“On the balance of probabilities she would not have got cancer and be facing a death sentence,’ Prof Shepherd told the court.

READ MORE: Jury in Denis O'Brien case to begin considering verdict tomorrow

Cross-examined by Patrick Hanratty SC for the HSE, Professor Shepherd said Ms Morrissey's recurring cancer was bigger than anyone realised.

Mr Hanratty said the recurrence of Ms Morrisssey's cervical cancer was in February 2018 and he put it to the witness that the earliest a tumour could be detected was May 2017.

Prof Shepherd said he believed the tumour could be detected in scan imaging in early 2016.

Counsel for Quest Diagnostics Michael Cush SC suggested to the witness that precancerous cells were not present in 2009, Prof Shepherd answered: " I believe you are wrong."

Ruth Morrissey and her husband Paul Morrissey of Kylemore, Schoolhouse Road, Monaleen, Co Limerick have sued the HSE and the US laboratory Quest Diagnostics Ireland Ltd with offices at Sir John Rogerson's Quay, Dublin along with Medlab Pathology Ltd with offices at Sandyford Business Park, Dublin 18.

READ MORE: 'I was in bits': Man jailed for robbing 81-year-old woman

It is claimed there was an alleged failure to correctly report and diagnose and there was an alleged misinterpretation of her smear samples taken in 2009 and 2012.

A situation it is claimed allegedly developed where Ms Morrissey’s cancer spread unidentified, unmonitored and untreated until she was diagnosed with cervical cancer in June 2014.

It is further claimed a review of the 2009 and 2012 smears took place in 2014 and 2015 with the results sent to Ms Morrissey's treating gynaecologist in 2016, but she was not told until May 2018 of those review results which showed her smears were reported incorrectly.

The Morrisseys further contend that if Ms Morrissey had been told the results of the smear test audits in late 2014 or early 2015, she would have insisted on an MRI and other scans.

The HSE the court has already heard admitted it owed a duty of care to Ms Morrissey but not to her husband. The laboratories deny all claims.

The case before Mr Justice Kevin Cross continues.

More on this topic

Ennis man embarked on a cocaine fuelled attack with hurley after being called 'eejit' on Facebook

Love triangle trial: Garda doesn't recall being told about lady's hair clip recovered from tank

Jury in Denis O'Brien case to begin considering verdict tomorrow

CEO of public hospital group brings High Court action against HSE


KEYWORDS

Court

More in this Section

Timing of fire in Santry meant it was easier to evacuate buildling, Dublin Fire Brigade says

Nearly 400 people diagnoses with mumps in 2018

Hopes that back to work guide for cancer survivors will help with anxiety and loss of confidence

Restaurants will be forced to print calories on their menus - report


Lifestyle

Saint Laurent’s Paris Fashion Week show ended with neon glow-in-the-dark clothes

Bangladeshi food is worth getting to know, says former MasterChef finalist Saira Hamilton

How to make Saira Hamilton’s aloo bortha – spicy mashed potato

How to make Saira Hamilton’s tehari – spicy beef and rice biryani

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 23, 2019

    • 3
    • 19
    • 21
    • 29
    • 31
    • 35
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »