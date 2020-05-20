Rural Young Greens back Catherine Martin to seek election as party leader

The Rural Young Greens have written to Catherine Martin to seek election for leader of the Green Party.

That leadership election is expected to be announced as being open for nominations on Wednesday, May 20, triggered after the General Election on February 8.

The Rural Young Greens group released a statement on Wednesday backing Ms Martin saying: "We have collectively agreed it is time for a new leader".

The group laid out the qualities they were looking for in the next leader of the party including: "We need a leader to unite us and remind us all why we're here in the first place" and "we need a leader who knows the best of both worlds rural and urban and understands the importance of rural Ireland to the nation's battle against climate change", and "understands the frustration of young people in Ireland who do not see a future for themselves in this country due to lack of support for them".

They say Ms Martin has "exemplified the qualities we have listed above", and ask Ms Martin to seek election as the fourth leader of the Green Party.

The support for Ms Martin from the younger members of the party will not come as a surprise within the group, who have long reported a "split" in thinking from the grassroots.

The party's newer members, bolstered by the party's recent success in the polls and initiatives like Fridays for Future, wish to see a more radical and progressive stance from the party, and have voiced concerns about entering any government coalition with Fine Gael and to a lesser extent Fianna Fáil, a decision they see ultimately driven by Mr Ryan.

Longer serving members of the group tend to be more amenable to changes and compromise that can be implemented in government, rather than opposition, in a time where they say time cannot be wasted in the current climate emergency.

TDs Roderic Gorman, Malcolm Noonan, Steven Matthews, Marc Ó Cathasaigh have all publicly backed Mr Ryan, as well as Senator Pippa Hackett.

The Green Party constitution mandates that a leadership election must happen within six months of a General Election. The election will take place by postal vote of all Green Party members.

It's understood Mr Ryan made the call to bring the leadership election forward, which wasn’t supposed to kick off until June or July.

The news comes after prominent party councillors had called on deputy leader Catherine Martin to challenge Mr Ryan for his role. Cork city and county councillors – Lorna Bogue, Colette Finn, Oliver Moran and Liam Quaide – have written to Ms Martin “urging” her to stand.

The letter, seen by the Irish Examiner, says Ms Martin is the right person to lead the party, whether they are in government or not.