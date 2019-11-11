Ruling on hospital sites due in new year

Sites for three new hospitals in Dublin, Cork, and Galway to solely treat public waiting list patients will be decided early in the New Year, Cabinet will tomorrow be told.

Health Minister Simon Harris will also update ministers on plans to separate private practice from public hospitals.

Initial research suggests the moves proposed under the Donal de Buitléir report would result in a 25% reduction in waiting lists and free up some 2,100 beds.

The updates for ministers comes amid a fresh row over the control of the planned national maternity hospital.

The former master of the maternity hospital, Peter Boylan, said on Saturday that the St Vincent’s hospital site for the new hospital was still under religious control.

He told RTÉ: “The archbishop has been quoted in the Irish Catholic [newspaper] as saying the Sisters [of Charity] have to get permission from the Vatican to alienate the land — that is to transfer ownership of the land and the buildings into a secular structure.”

The entire project, Dr Boylan said, should be “paused” until agreement is reached with the Vatican to separate the lands at the south Dublin site. He said the fear was that if the building of the hospital was completed before the Church hands over the land, that this may prevent services such as IVF and abortions being provided there.

Mr Harris, responding to Mr Boylan’s warning, said “all outstanding issues” needed to be resolved before substantial building commenced.

His spokeswoman said Mr Harris would only bring the issue back to Government “when this work is completed”.

Fianna Fáil’s Stephen Donnelly also questioned whether the minister had done “his homework”, saying:

He promised the agreement between the State and the Sisters of Charity would be completed and published. He promised there would be absolutely no interference in the governance of the NMH. It appears that none of those things are correct.

In his update to Cabinet tomorrow, Mr Harris will propose that, as part of the plan to implement Sláintecare, that sites for three new elective only hospitals for Dublin, Galway, and Cork will be chosen in early 2020. The plan had originally proposed selecting the sites this year.

Mr Harris will also outline separate changes under the de Buitléir report.

It is understood the the Department of Health is currently preparing a brief on the effect the report’s recommendations would have on capacity. Initial indications suggest it would see waiting lists reduced by a quarter and could free up thousands of beds.

The dismantling of the HSE and progress in establishing six new health regions will also be discussed by ministers. This is expected to include proposals for a redundancy package to reduce HSE managers and administrators.

Manager numbers in the HSE have multiplied in recent years. But there is also concern that by setting up six new health regions that managers will be moved sideways instead of reduced.

Separately, the Irish Examiner understands the contract for the new rural broadband plan will not be brought to Cabinet this week.

There were weekend reports suggesting that the plan, which will see a €3bn euro contract awarded to David McCourt’s National Broadband Ireland, could be challenged on the basis that other operators claim they will be disadvantaged under state aid rules.

They claim that they can cover around 137,000 premises covered in the plan.