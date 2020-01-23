Rugby club to provide guard of honour at Cameron Blair funeral on Sunday

A 20-year-old student who was stabbed in the neck and died after he was attacked by a man who had gate-crashed a house party will be laid to rest on Sunday.

Bandon Rugby Club and Athletics Club are due to form a guard of honour at the funeral of Cameron Blair, a second year chemical engineering student, in St Peter's Church in the West Cork town on Sunday.

Cameron was a former pupil of Bandon Grammar and Hamilton High School in the town.

He was a native of Ballinascarthy and was well known in athletic and rugby circles.

He was studying at Cork Insititute of Technology (CIT) at the time of his death.

He will be laid to rest at Kilbeg Cemetery after 2pm mass.

He is survived by his parents Noel and Kathy and his brother Alan.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who has any information on the murder which occurred on Bandon Road in Cork city on January 16 to contact them.

READ MORE If elected in two constituencies Casey will represent Donegal

Persons with information are asked to contact Togher Garda Station on 021-494 7120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.

Meanwhile, CIT has been hit by a second tragedy.

A memorial will be held next Monday for a MSC in Artificial Intelligence student who died in a car crash in his native India last week alongside his wife, two young children and mother-in-law.

Muthamil Selvan Palanivel, 35, was involved in a fatal car crash in Ulundurpet.

The accident also claimed the life of his wife Nisha, his children Siddarth, 7, and one-year-old Vaishnavi and his mother-in-law Mallika.





In a statement CIT Students’ Union said they were deeply saddened by the loss of both students.

"This is absolutely horrific news for all of us in the CIT community and our thoughts at this time are with all of their family and friends, in what is a deeply distressing and tragic time.

A memorial service is also being organised for next Monday where the Indian Ambassador will be in attendance at a service aiming to honour Muthamil's life.

This has been an unprecedented period of tragedy for everyone involved in the CIT community and I am urging everyone to look out for each other in what will be tough times ahead for the family and friends of Muthamil Selvan Palanivel and Cameron Blair.

CIT Students’ Union President Aaron Buckley says there is counselling available to anyone who is affected by these "unthinkable tragedies.”

"Any student who is affected by these awful atrocities can email me at any time of the day or night on supresident@cit.ie

"Please, look after each during this incredibly tough period.”