Rubbish dumped in Killarney sparks outrage

By Eve Kelliher
Monday, April 20, 2020 - 03:02 PM

Household rubbish dumped at a roadside in Killarney this weekend has sparked outrage in the community with calls to track and prosecute those responsible by combing the litter for clues.

The refuse was spilling out into a scenic woodland area, on Mill Road, which is close to the Muckross Road.

It appears that the waste material may originally have been disposed of there in black refuse sacks that could have been torn apart by wildlife, such as foxes. The eyesore stretches to the landmark old mill, from which the road takes its name.

“I am sure in all this mess of tonnes of household rubbish there must be something to link it to the people who littered such a lovely part of Killarney,” said one local.

Health and safety is of key concern, the resident said:

The danger is now that the area will become infested with rats and other vermin which could travel to houses in the area.

Mayor of Killarney councillor Michael Gleeson and fellow Killarney-based county councillor Donal Grady alerted Kerry County Council to the matter at the weekend.

Describing the incident as “vandalism”, the mayor said: “If a picture is worth a thousand words then this one tells very forcefully of thugs who have absolutely no respect for residents, the environment or Killarney’s priceless tourist industry.”

Mr Gleeson said: “It is only someone with a criminal mentality that could commit such a despicable act of vandalism. Those dreadful people, I presume, expect overworked council persons to come and perform the filthy job of cleaning the place.

“There are so many wonderful people involved in keeping Killarney and its environs looking superb for local and visitor, this gross act is an insult to them and to all decent people.

“Every effort must be made to identify the few with this terrible mentality and we must be brave enough to ensure that they are brought to justice. We who live in a place of such unrivalled beauty deserve to have our special place treated with respect.”

Mr Grady told the Irish Examiner: “I will do my utmost to have this litter cleared and find out who is responsible. It is a disgrace, shame on them.”

The incident has come as local authorities have appealed to the public to dispose of domestic waste responsibly.

Meanwhile, this newspaper has also reported in recent days how Cork County Council has had to appeal to the public to stop illegal dumping following a “concerning increase” in illegal dumping and littering since the outbreak of Covid-19.

If you noticed anyone acting suspiciously in the Mill Road area of Killarney you can contact Kerry County Council’s environmental office on 066 712 1111.

TOPIC: Kerry

