News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

RTÉ’s director general to tell TDs of dire finances

RTÉ’s director general to tell TDs of dire finances
By Daniel McConnell

Political Editor

Tuesday, December 10, 2019 - 06:00 AM

Wide-ranging budget adjustments are required to stabilise RTÉ’s finances, while the TV licence system is now “completely untenable”, director general Dee Forbes will tell TDs today.

Ms Forbes will also say it is not possible for RTÉ to continue to operate from a position of deficit.

“We need to reduce projected costs by €60m over the next three years,” she will say. “This is in addition to the cost reductions of 23% of operating costs, achieved between 2008 and 2018.”

An RTÉ delegation will appear before the Oireachtas Communications Committee to discuss the broadcaster’s dire financial position and will make demands of the politicians to change the licence fee.

In her opening address, which has been seen by the Irish Examiner, Ms Forbes will hit out strongly at the failure of the Government to move on the licence fee for up to five years.

“The remedy proposed was that the licence fee collection would be put out to tender, and that the term of contract would be for a five- year period,” she will tell the committee.

“Given that the collecting agent would likely be contracted from 2021 onward, this would, in effect, delay the transition to a media charge for close to seven years from the point of announcement.

That is completely untenable. Evasion is now almost 13%, resulting in the loss of €25m per year.

Ms Forbes will say that she and her team want to ensure increased investment to deliver the type of service and content that she knows their audiences want.

She will tell TDs: “That means creating greater efficiencies within the operating costs, new work practices, more efficient use of the regional studios, and other pay cost-related measures.”

By virtue of outdated legislation, 11% of households do not pay the TV licence and yet can consume public service programming on online devices — and this figure is increasing, the committee will be told. Ireland’s TV licence system is irrevocably broken and is no longer capable of properly sustaining public service broadcasting or Ireland’s broader audio- visual and creative sector, Ms Forbes will say.

“By way of example, for the recent Ireland versus Russia rugby match, we had near equivalent viewership on the Player live streaming as we had watching the match on RTÉ2. This lag in legislation is resulting in a further loss of €20m in public funding annually,” she will say.

“Licence fee receipts are down against forecast for this year, and have been for the past number of months, making a difficult financial situation, ever more acute.

“To be clear, many of these changes need to happen, and will happen, irrespective of licence fee reform.

“There is no doubt that national media services are struggling with the haemorrhaging of commercial income in particular to the large-scale digital players. That should be a matter of concern for all of us.”

READ MORE

Iconic Cork restaurant one of 23 food outlets forced to close

More on this topic

RTÉ head to tell Oireachtas Committee TV licence system is 'completely untenable'RTÉ head to tell Oireachtas Committee TV licence system is 'completely untenable'

RTE Cork celebrate milestone as Today with Maura and Dáithí mark 1000th episodeRTE Cork celebrate milestone as Today with Maura and Dáithí mark 1000th episode

Here's who's on the Ray D'Arcy Show this week Here's who's on the Ray D'Arcy Show this week

RTÉ journalists want top fees and salaries to be 'slashed'RTÉ journalists want top fees and salaries to be 'slashed'


TOPIC: RTÉ

More in this Section

New research study to explore long-term effects of repeated concussionNew research study to explore long-term effects of repeated concussion

Man appears in court in connection with Dublin robberyMan appears in court in connection with Dublin robbery

10 of 31 local authorities publish political donations given to councillors10 of 31 local authorities publish political donations given to councillors

Robert Lawlor found not guilty of threatening to murder ex-girlfriend's partnerRobert Lawlor found not guilty of threatening to murder ex-girlfriend's partner


Lifestyle

As David Attenborough announces new series on plants, we run down some of the weird and wonderful vegetation he might include.11 bizarre plant species from around the world

The weather’s always going to be a key factor on any wedding day — but especially so when the bride works for Met Éireann, writes Eve Kelliher.Wedding of the week: Bride and groom are literally on cloud nine

My wife and I are in our fifties and she has just started using porn. She thinks it will enhance our sex life if we watch it together, but I find the idea a total turn-off.Suzi Godson's Sex Advice: My wife wants us to watch porn together?

As you probably have heard by now, changes to the rules concerning gift vouchers in Ireland came into effect earlier this month, giving consumers more rights when it comes to these popular items.Making Cents: Play your cards right when giving gift vouchers this Christmas

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 07, 2019

  • 13
  • 16
  • 18
  • 25
  • 38
  • 41
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »