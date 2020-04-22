RTÉ to use Government wage subsidy scheme as revenues decline

RTÉ has confirmed it will make use of the Government’s Covid-19 temporary wage subsidy scheme.
The scheme is available to employers who have lost a minimum of 25% of turnover because of the coronavirus pandemic.
In a statement, the broadcaster said it is seeing “significant declines in TV licence revenue and commercial income”.
“Like many companies and organisations, RTÉ has been impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. RTÉ is seeing significant declines in TV licence revenue and in our commercial revenue.
“RTÉ was already implementing cost-cutting measures as part of our revised strategy, so these declines have put further pressure on finances at a time when the need to provide vital news, information and entertainment to the public is more crucial more than ever.”
“RTÉ will avail of the Government’s Covid-19 wage subsidy scheme and is engaged in a dialogue with Government on a range of issues at present including the public health crisis, additional emergency measures and longer-termed structural reforms necessary to sustain public broadcasting beyond the crisis.”
RTÉ director general Dee Forbes said: “With both revenue streams seeing large declines, we are forecasting that these revenues could be reduced by 25% – 35% for the year.”
RTÉ announced last year it is seeking to cut its workforce by 200 as one of a series of measures to improve its financial position and reduce costs by €60m over the next three years.
Salaries for the 10 highest paid RTÉ presenters, who mainly work as contractors rather than staff, added up to €3m in 2016.
The broadcaster also pledged to reduce the fees paid to their top contracted on-air presenters by 15%, which it said is in addition to cuts of more than 30% agreed in previous years.