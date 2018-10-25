RTÉ Radio leads the airwaves as over three million listen to four hours of radio per day

Over three million people in Ireland spend more than four hours listening to radio every day.

Bryan Dobson, host of Morning Ireland

According to the latest JNLR figures, live radio remains overwhelmingly more popular than rival audio services, such as Spotify, where it attracts over 85 per cent of the market share.

Over the last 7 days alone 255,000 people listened to radio via an app.

Listeners are also engaging with radio stations online through digital platforms where they have 9.9 million social connections.

RTE Radio continues to dominate with 11 shows with over a quarter of a million listeners each week.

Morning Ireland is the most listened to show with 434,000 adult (over the age of 15) listeners.

Liveline is the second most listened to show with 374,000 listeners while Marian Finucane with 346,000 is the most listened to weekend show.

Jim Jennings, Director of Content has said: “It’s great to see RTÉ Radio maintain over two million listeners per week, and it’s particularly pleasing to see 2FM increase its listenership yet again. RTÉ Radio’s remit is to reach all demographics, and our programme-makers consistently deliver on that commitment”.

Digital Desk