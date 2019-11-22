News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
RTÉ journalists want top fees and salaries to be 'slashed'

By Evelyn Ring

Irish Examiner Reporter

Friday, November 22, 2019 - 06:18 PM

RTÉ journalists want fees and salaries paid to the broadcaster's top presenters and managers to be “slashed”.

They believe the broadcaster's proposal to cut 15% off payments to its top contracted presenters to deal with the crisis does not go far enough.

The RTÉ sub-branch of the Dublin broadcasting branch of the National Union of Journalists want a €208,000 cap placed on fees paid to the top presenters.

A resolution, backed overwhelmingly at an NUJ meeting of journalists at the organisation, says current pay levels are now “indefensible.”

They want to ensure that no one in the organisation is earning more than the top civil service salary of €207,590 paid to secretary generals.

“We believe this would be an important first step towards addressing the valid concerns felt by the public who we serve,” the branch stated.

It was now more than ever “indefensible” that RTÉ continued to pay exorbitant salaries of close to half a million euro to a small number of people in the organisation.

“We understand the public anger at this and believe that anger is justified,” the branch stated.

“We note that the Netherlands has introduced a law that prohibits anyone working in the public or semi-public sector from earning more than €187,000, by pegging all top salaries to that of the country’s prime minister."

The measure, which includes those working at the Dutch public broadcaster, was introduced as a result of growing social outrage at high salaries.

Talks between trade unions and RTÉ management on proposals to deal with the financial crisis are expected to begin next week.

