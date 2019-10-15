News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
RTÉ broke public procurement policy by choosing Sotheby's to sell Irish art works, claims auctioneer

By Vivienne Clarke
Tuesday, October 15, 2019 - 11:38 AM

One of Ireland’s leading art auctioneers has claimed that RTÉ has broken public procurement policy by awarding the sale of five art works to UK company Sotheby’s.

Ian Whyte told RTÉ radio’s Today with Sean O’Rourke show that Sotheby’s is not licensed to sell art work in Ireland and that “it is a known fact that Irish art sells best in Ireland.”

The top three Irish art houses sell Irish works valued at €20m every year, he added.

When asked if his comments were “sour grapes”, Mr Whyte admitted that he was unhappy that RTÉ had not invited tenders for the opportunity to auction off the art works.

The sale of the five art works was also criticised by former Director of News Wesley Boyd in a Letter to the Editor in Tuesday’s edition of The Irish Times.

The public auction in London should be stopped, he said.

“While I know from personal knowledge as a former member of RTÉ’s board of management, the difficulty of running a complex broadcasting organisation with inadequate funds, the proceeds of the sale will contribute a paltry sum to the total budget. And a significant part of our national treasure will be lost to this country.

It is particularly disturbing to see George Campbell’s magnificent painting of the RTÉ National Symphony Orchestra being included in the parcel of work for sale.

“This canvas was commissioned by RTÉ and was so highly prized that in 1998 a limited edition of expensive prints was made of it to mark the golden jubilee of the orchestra.

“It should be hanging in the National Concert Hall, not a London auction room.”

Earlier this month, RTÉ confirmed the decision to sell five of its artworks at public auction in November and that proceeds from the sale will be “reinvested in the organisation”.

Two of the pieces, by Louis le Brocquy, were commissioned by the State-owned public broadcaster in 1966 (Táin) and 2000 (The Massing of the Armies). The other artworks include Symphony Orchestra (1969) by George Campbell, Inscape Mozaga (1996) by Tony O’Malley and Abstract Painting (1967) by William Scott.

Mr Whyte also pointed out that Sotheby’s traditionally charges a 25% commission which “well exceeds the guidelines” in public procurement in Ireland.

This could mean a commission of between €150,000 to €200,000 if the art works achieve the expected prices.

Art critic and curator Dr Róisín Kennedy, told the same programme that the Arts Council would have co-funded some of the art works and therefore would be entitled to some of the proceeds from the auction.

