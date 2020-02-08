News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

RTÉ broadcaster Keelin Shanley dies following illness

RTÉ broadcaster Keelin Shanley dies following illness
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, February 08, 2020 - 04:17 PM

RTÉ have announced the death of broadcaster Keelin Shanley following an illness.

She was 51.

Keelin had been dealing with cancer for some time and passed away peacefully this afternoon.

With over 20 years experience as a journalist and broadcaster, she had most recently been anchor of the Six One News on RTÉ One.

Keelin joined Prime Time, RTÉ’s flagship current affairs television programme, in 1999 where she worked as a reporter and presenter.

Her work on Prime Time and Prime Time Investigates resulted in Keelin winning three IFTA awards, a National Media Award, a Radharc award and a Justice Media Award.

Jon WIlliams, Managing Director of RTÉ News & Current Affairs, described her as a "fearless, generous, and passionate" journalist.

"Keelin was the best of us - and we are heartbroken," he said.

"Her legacy of over 20 years journalism with RTÉ saw her help tell the stories of so many often marginalised. She strove to inform, probe and encourage. Always inquisitive, interested, thoughtful and kind.

"The fact that she presented our flagship Six One News while dealing with cancer is inspirational in itself and so typical of Keelin's determination to live life to the full.

"Our hearts go out to Conor, Lucy and Ben and her wider family. We are all poorer for her loss."

In more recent times, Keelin presented Morning Edition, The Consumer Show, Crimecall and The Irish Book Awards on RTÉ One.

She also worked as a radio presenter across several programmes on RTÉ Radio 1: Morning Ireland; News at One; Today with Sean O'Rourke; and Late Debate.

RTÉ broadcaster Keelin Shanley dies following illness

In January 2018, Keelin took up her role as a new presenter of the flagship RTÉ Six One News.

RTÉ Director-General, Dee Forbes, said: “Everybody at RTÉ is deeply saddened by the passing of our colleague and friend Keelin Shanley.

"A passionate and dedicated public service journalist, Keelin had an expertise that challenged and probed as well as an ease that endeared her to all.

"Most recently, Keelin co-presented the Six One News, watched by huge audiences daily. Keelin was incredibly popular with all her colleagues. But our loss is nothing compared to that of her much-loved family. "

Keelin is survived by her husband Conor and their children Lucy and Ben.

Tributes

President Higgins said Keelin Shanley brought great professionalism and dedication to her work as a journalist.

In a statement, he said: "People all over Ireland will have been greatly saddened by the news of the death of Keelin Shanley, broadcaster and award-winning journalist.

"Driven by a strong commitment to social justice, she brought great professionalism and dedication to her work as a journalist.

"Sabina and I send our deepest condolences to her husband Conor, their children Lucy and Ben, her wider family and her wide circle of friends."

More on this topic

RTÉ pay tribute to Marian Finucane as JNLR figures show massive gains for late presenterRTÉ pay tribute to Marian Finucane as JNLR figures show massive gains for late presenter

RTÉ to spend around €350k on leading hotels for guestsRTÉ to spend around €350k on leading hotels for guests

Brolly: Abrupt end of my ‘Sunday Game’ job was cruelBrolly: Abrupt end of my ‘Sunday Game’ job was cruel

Dermot Bannon leaves no Room to Improve as he unveils dream homeDermot Bannon leaves no Room to Improve as he unveils dream home


TOPIC: RTÉ

More in this Section

Man due in court in connection with death of Kilkenny manMan due in court in connection with death of Kilkenny man

Lidl recalls yogurts over metal fearsLidl recalls yogurts over metal fears

'I am still in disbelief' - Jackpot winners collect €3.8m each'I am still in disbelief' - Jackpot winners collect €3.8m each

Nationwide weather warning in placeNationwide weather warning in place


Lifestyle

Get ready for a serotonin explosion, writes Annmarie O'ConnorTrend of the Week: Colour Burst

Cork writer and actor Jody O’Neill’s autism story certainly has an interesting twist: she only discovered she was autistic at the age of 39, when her young son was diagnosed.What I (Don’t) Know About Autism: An uplifting, powerful piece of theatre

The new service, currently available only in Cork, is expected to roll out further afield.Cork-based online service aims to provide 24/7 healthcare and support

In Euripedes’ tragedy, Medea’s doomed children are beloved, but nameless, and voiceless.Medea: Tragedy from a new perspective

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, February 05, 2020

  • 13
  • 19
  • 20
  • 33
  • 40
  • 43
  • 23

Full Lotto draw results »