RTÉ announces new south-east correspondent

File photo
By Sarah Slater
Monday, May 20, 2019 - 11:12 AM

RTÉ has appointed a new south-east correspondent after the position was vacant for the past four months.

Conor Kane, a former freelance reporter, from Clonmel, Co Tipperary has reported on news and sport for national and local media, including RTÉ, over the past several years.

He has previously worked as a regional correspondent for the Irish Independent and a senior news reporter for Irish Examiner newspapers. Mr Kane has a wide range of experience as previous to his national experience he worked with The Roscommon Herald, Wicklow People and People Group Newspapers in Wexford, and Clonmel based, The Nationalist.

He is a journalism graduate from the Dublin Institute of Technology (DIT) with more than 25 years media experience and has a wide range of contacts across the region.

The respected journalist will officially begin his new role in mid-June and will report on news in the counties of Carlow, Kilkenny, Waterford, Wexford, Tipperary and parts of Laois. Up to 600,000 people live in the region.

Commenting on his appointment Mr Kane said:

I am delighted to be joining RTÉ and to be given this exciting opportunity. I am looking forward to working with the brilliant team in RTÉ Waterford and my new colleagues in the newsroom.

“It's great to be based in the south-east of the country, the most beautiful part of Ireland. It's where I'm from and where I have worked for much of my career in journalism."

Mr Kane replaces former correspondent Damien Tiernan who started a new role as co-presenter of the morning radio programme Déise Today on local radio WLRFM.

Mr Tiernan, 50, announced that he leaving the station after more than 20 years on New Year’s Day. He finished his tenure at the RTÉ Waterford studios and Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT) several weeks later.

He was appointed as the south-east correspondent for RTÉ in December 1996.

Mr Tiernan was the second-youngest correspondent ever appointed at the broadcaster at the age of just 26.

The appointment follows fast on Sinead Hussey being given the North-east correspondent.

