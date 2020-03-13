RSA suspends driving tests from the end of today

All driving tests have been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) made the decision after getting advice from the public health authorities.

They are suspending all driving tests after the last test today, Friday, March 13. The suspension will run until March 29 and this will be kept under review.

The RSA said: "We understand that this will cause inconvenience to our customers, but it is the correct measure to take given the public health advice concerning social distancing and given the personal nature of the driver testing service.

"RSA driver testers are in are close proximity to members of the public, in a confined space, for up to 40 minutes on each driving test.

"Those who have a driving test scheduled during this period will have the test rescheduled free of charge and we will be directly in contact with candidates in the coming days."

The RSA will post updates on rsa.ie and on social media.

Anyone wishing to make a normal application for a driving test can continue to receive and process applications as usual.

However, appointments will not be scheduled in such cases until the driver testing service resumes.

They added: "Where there are exceptional circumstances eg. emergency and essential service drivers, needing a driving test, we will make all reasonable efforts to accommodate these customers."