News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

RSA hits out at 'disappointing demotion and devaluing' of road safety in Garda plan

RSA hits out at 'disappointing demotion and devaluing' of road safety in Garda plan
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, August 22, 2019 - 05:50 PM

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) is demanding an urgent meeting with the Garda Commissioner over what it calls a "disappointing demotion and devaluing" of road safety under changes to the Garda structure.

It's worried about the implications for roads policing in the new Garda operating model, which includes amalgamating some Garda divisions and reducing the regions from six to four.

The plan also aims to deploy 1,800 additional members to the front-line.

The RSA say they view the proposed restructuring as "effectively downgrading road safety within the policing function as its omits Roads Policing as one of the four key focus areas".

They continue: "These new organisational changes appear to signify a disappointing demotion and devaluing of roads policing and related road safety. The RSA has written to voice its concerns to Commissioner Harris in this regard.

"These changes in roads policing risk unravelling much of the success Ireland has achieved in terms of reducing road fatalities and serious injuries on our roads and are counterproductive to the objectives of the Government Road Safety Strategy."

READ MORE

1,800 more gardaí to be deployed to frontline duties by 2021

More on this topic

Garda restructuring plans: Intent displayed augurs well for the futureGarda restructuring plans: Intent displayed augurs well for the future

Two arrested after three waxwork heads stolen from museumTwo arrested after three waxwork heads stolen from museum

Senior garda appointed to investigation into street attack on Muslim girlSenior garda appointed to investigation into street attack on Muslim girl

Three more arrested by gardaí investigating attempted ATM theft in CavanThree more arrested by gardaí investigating attempted ATM theft in Cavan

TOPIC: Gardai

More in this Section

Two arrested after three waxwork heads stolen from museumTwo arrested after three waxwork heads stolen from museum

Apple contractors listened to 1,000 Siri recordings per shift, says former employeeApple contractors listened to 1,000 Siri recordings per shift, says former employee

Man seen repeatedly exposing himself on a busy Cork streetMan seen repeatedly exposing himself on a busy Cork street

Wheelchair users to take to the high seas on Cork's new 'inclusion powerboat'Wheelchair users to take to the high seas on Cork's new 'inclusion powerboat'


Lifestyle

Eating outdoors never looked so stylish.5 of the best cities for al fresco dining

Ultra-long haul flights from London to the east coast of Australia could be coming soon.What might happen to your body on a 19 hour flight to Sydney?

They’ve collaborated with influencer Lucy Williams and the collection is inspired by her birth year.Everything we know about the new collection by jewellery brand Missoma

Lauren Taylor catches up with last year’s Great British Menu winner who’s on a mission to make us love goat meat.Chef James Cochran: ‘People need to broaden their minds about eating goat’

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 21, 2019

  • 10
  • 13
  • 23
  • 24
  • 25
  • 44
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »