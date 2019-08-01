RSA express concern in 7% increase in road deaths so far this year

The Road Safety Authority is raising concerns about a 7% increase in road deaths so far this year.

89 people have been killed in crashes between January and July, six more than the same period last year.

Eight in 10 deaths now take place on rural roads and Sunday is the most dangerous time to be travelling.

Liz O'Donnell, the chairperson of the RSA, said the causes of road deaths have not changed.

She said: "The same killer behaviours - drunk driving, drug-impaired driving, not wearing a seatbelt.

"Last year, 34% of the people who died in cars were not wearing seatbelts.

"That seems incredible after all these years of awareness about the dangers of not wearing your seatbelt."