RSA encouraging long-term learner drivers to take next step

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, August 26, 2019 - 07:42 AM

Learner drivers are being urged to get off their permits and get a licence.

A new campaign is being launched today by the Road Safety Authority and Gardaí to encourage learner drivers to go ahead and book a driving test.

The Road Safety Authority says there has been a significant reduction in wait times for a driving test and now is the time to get rid of that learner permit.

The RSA and Gardaí are launching a campaign along with a new radio ad to encourage long-term holders of learner permits to come in for a test and move away from long term reliance on the learner permit.

There are 41,316 people on their fourth or subsequent learner permit for a car or B class licence and of these, 8,663 are on their tenth or successive learner permit.

Gardaí will today mount a checkpoint focusing on learner permit holders and ensuring compliance with learner driver regulations while releasing enforcement figures for impounded vehicles and details of the number of fixed charge notices issued for non-display of 'L' plates.

