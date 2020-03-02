News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Royal visit: William and Kate to meet Michael D Higgins and visit Galway GAA club

Prince William and Kate Middleton during a visit to Tata Steel in Port Talbot in south Wales last month. Picture: Toby Melville/PA Wire
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, March 02, 2020 - 04:31 PM

Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton will meet President Michael D Higgins on their trip to Ireland which starts tomorrow.

The Royal visit will also see the pair visit The Garden of Remembrance, Government Buildings and the Guinness Store House on the first day of their three-day stay.

On Wednesday, they will visit locations in Temple Bar, Prosperous Co. Kildare, Grange Co. Meath and Howth Co. Dublin before heading to the west of the country.

On Thursday, the couple will go to Galway City Centre and a local GAA club.

Gardaí say that traffic restrictions will be kept to the minimum required for the duration of the visit however, the public can expect temporary rolling road closures, to facilitate security escorts over the course of the three days.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will arrive and depart at Dublin Airport. Normal operations will continue at Dublin Airport at all times, gardaí say.

As well as gardaí and the Garda Armed Support Unit, the couple will also be accompanied by their own specialist security detail.

The trip will be the first time they have been here as a couple in an official capacity.

