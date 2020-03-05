Royal couple show off GAA skills as they mark Galway’s year of culture

Additional reporting by Digital Desk staff

Prince William showed off his juggling skills to the delight of his wife as they celebrated Galway’s year as the European Capital of Culture.

William kept three balls in the air with ease, revealing a career in the circus is always an option for the future king.

But when a fourth was added the gravity-defying display quickly came to an end and, when the balls tumbled to the ground, the couple laughed.

The Duke and Duchess have also been learning some football and hurling skills in Galway.

The Royal couple visited the Knocknacarra GAA club in Salthill, where under 10s players were showing off their skills.

The duke and duchess, who wore a dress by Suzannah, were in good spirits despite their arrival in Galway being delayed by over an hour due to foggy conditions in Dublin which delayed their helicopter flight.

The Duke of Cambridge tries his hand at hurling at Salthill Knocknacarra GAA Club in Galway, where he is visiting with the Duchess of Cambridge to learn more about traditional sports during the third day of their visit. (Niall Carson/PA Wire)

Galway will see over 1,900 events across more than 150 projects during 2020 with local and international artists taking part in the year-long culture festival.

The royal couple are coming to the end of a three-day tour of Ireland, and visited the city’s Tribeton, a bar and eatery, to learn about acts like Galway Community Circus and the basketball project Hoops which will be featured during the year.

William put on his display after the couple watched two performers from the circus, juggler Tony Mahon, 31, from Dublin, and Isabela Mello, 26, from Brazil – now based in Galway, who were “handstanding” for the couple.

The Duchess of Cambridge playing Gaelic football at Salthill Knocknacarra GAA Club in Galway, where she is visiting with the Duke of Cambridge to learn more about traditional sports during the third day of their visit. (Niall Carson/PA Wire)

The duke, who said he had done “a bit of juggling”, took three balls, and chatting to the reporters and cameras, joked: “I’ll try this in front of a load of you and flashing cameras, ha, here goes.”

He kept the balls in the air for around 15 seconds, before deciding to “up the stakes” with a fourth ball – at which point he managed around two juggles before they came tumbling down.

“Ha. I think I’ll just stick with three,” he said.

The Duchess of Cambridge at Salthill Knocknacarra GAA Club in Galway, where she is visiting with the Duke of Cambridge to learn more about traditional sports during the third day of their visit. (Niall Carson/PA Wire)

Mr Mahon, who has been juggling for 14 years, said he was “very impressed” with William’s skills, he added: “He really exceeded my expectations. Even trying four balls – that’s next level stuff.”