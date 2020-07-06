News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Row over €150m Setanta Centre revamp may be on hold as project paused

Row over €150m Setanta Centre revamp may be on hold as project paused
By Ann O'Loughlin
Monday, July 06, 2020 - 05:09 PM

A High Court dispute about the manner in which €150m redevelopment works are being carried out at Dublin's Setanta Centre may be put on hold after the building's owners decided to pause the project for six months due to uncertainty caused by the Covid crisis.

Printing shop, Reads of Nassau Street, had brought injunction proceedings against Setanta Centre Unlimited Company, which is controlled by the family of businessman Larry Goodman, over access problems to its store caused by the building works.

O'Flaherty's (Nassau Street) Ltd, owners of Reads, last month secured an injunction preventing an obstruction of access to its premises.

Other issues, including in relation to the manner in which the works were carried out, were left to be decided.

Today, O'Flaherty's asked the Commercial Court to give an early date for a further hearing because of concerns over fire safety.

Declan McGrath SC, for O'Flaherty's, said the Setanta Centre had been asked for undertakings in relation to fire safety pending trial. He said if these issues were not addressed immediately, there was no option but to close the store.

READ MORE

Date set for case against Sean Dunne over alleged contempt of court order
 

Rossa Fanning SC, for Setanta, said the hearing may not now be so urgent in light of his client's decision to "pause its works to reconsider and reappraise its plans" for six months in view of the "significant uncertainty created by events of the last four months."

He said his client needs time to do some clearing works over the next two weeks or so to ensure the building is left in a safe condition. Mr Fanning said O'Flaherty 's in their undertaking were seeking fire safety requirements to the satisfaction of their experts and that was not something he could agree to.

However, his client was agreeable to meet the broad terms of their demands on fire safety.

Mr Justice David Barniville noted the "significant development" in relation to the ongoing works and said he was very conscious of the fire safety concerns.

He adjourned the matter to later this week and said if there is no agreement between the parties he will give them as early a hearing date as possible, either this month or next month.

READ MORE

Man accused of falsely imprisoning Kevin Lunney looks to have case dismissed

More on this topic

Man loses damages bid after conviction for armed robbery in Cork was overturnedMan loses damages bid after conviction for armed robbery in Cork was overturned

Row over sale of €2.95m Georgian property in Dublin 4 is struck outRow over sale of €2.95m Georgian property in Dublin 4 is struck out

Sex offender ordered to go into lockdown at grandparents' home after return from FranceSex offender ordered to go into lockdown at grandparents' home after return from France

Waste firm pleads guilty to breaking workplace safety laws in connection with employee's deathWaste firm pleads guilty to breaking workplace safety laws in connection with employee's death

TOPIC: Courts

More in this Section

Man due in court after shots fired at gardaí in CorkMan due in court after shots fired at gardaí in Cork

Cowen says no outstanding driving offences following 'serious lapse of judgement' in 2016Cowen says no outstanding driving offences following 'serious lapse of judgement' in 2016

No new deaths from Covid-19 in Ireland but 18 more cases confirmedNo new deaths from Covid-19 in Ireland but 18 more cases confirmed

Brothers who drowned in Tipperary tragedy named locallyBrothers who drowned in Tipperary tragedy named locally


Lifestyle

The chef and cookery author breaks down his culinary habits for Ella Walker.2 minutes with Irish chef JP McMahon – who loves a spag bol and has never cooked seal

Arts Editor Des O'Driscoll provides today's top telly tips.Monday's TV highlights: Spurs vs. Everton, and drama from 'Love/Hate' and 'I May Destroy You'

Barbara BurkeOccupation: Owner of BBpapercutsMeet the artist who's putting papercutting on the map

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 4, 2020

  • 15
  • 20
  • 23
  • 25
  • 39
  • 46
  • 26

Full Lotto draw results »