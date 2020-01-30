News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Row between Irish TV producers and German film firm over Vikings spin-off funds may go to mediation, court hears

By Ann O'Loughlin
Thursday, January 30, 2020 - 04:40 PM

A dispute between a German film company and two well-known Irish film producers over claims that funds of between €40m and €50m were diverted out of a film production company to either themselves personally or corporate entities controlled by them may go to mediation.

The claim by Berlin-based W2 Filmproduktion Vertriebs GmbH is against producers Morgan O'Sullivan and James Flynn who, it is alleged, diverted the funds out of Octagon Films Ltd, a company they are all shareholders in. Both men deny the allegations.

The action, which first came before the court in 2016 returned before Ms Justice Teresa Pilkington today.

Counsel for the two producers Bernard Dunleavy SC told the court his clients were making an open offer to go to mediation in an attempt to have the entire dispute resolved.

In reply, Paul Gardiner SC for W2, said he would take instructions from his client in relation to the offer to go to mediation.

However, he said it was his belief that W2 would welcome the opportunity to have the dispute go to mediation.

Mr Dunleavy told the court that the airing and "drip-feeding" of matters relating to the producers in a public court was damaging his client's business.

His clients were seeking to go to mediation as allegations previously made by W2 that his clients had breached undertakings previously given by the producers to the courts, had damaged their business.

The breaches, which counsel said are fully denied, arise out of claims funds generated by a proposed TV series called 'Vikings Valhalla', which W2 alleges should go to Octagon, will be diverted to the defendants and may result in W2 seeking injunction reliefs.

Counsel said his clients had said that funds would be "ring-fenced" and placed with companies that are the subject of the undertakings.

His side was being fully transparent and was providing all information sought in regards to Vikings Valhalla, a spin-off from the Vikings TV series which was filmed in Ireland, which is being made by MGM Television for Netflix.

His clients had also fully complied with discovery requirements previously directed by the court, counsel added.

Mr Dunleavy made the offer to mediate the dispute when seeking an adjournment to allow time to put a sworn statement before the court as part of a pretrial motion in the case.

The judge, who welcomed the offer to go to mediation, adjourned the matter to a date next month.

In its action, W2 is suing the producers on behalf of Octagon by way of a derivative action which is a claim brought by a shareholder on behalf of a corporation against another party.

The other parties in this case are Mr Flynn and Mr O'Sullivan who are both directors of Octagon.

W2, which invests in international film productions, says it acquired 49% of Octoagon's shares in 2002. W2 seeks damages for alleged breach of duty, alleged fraud, and alleged conspiracy against the producers.

The producers deny diverting any fees, income or opportunities that were due to Octagon to themselves or to any corporate entities controlled by them.

Mr O'Sullivan of Ardmore Park, Bray, Co. Wicklow, and Mr Flynn of Ballyedmonduff Road, Stepaside, Dublin, who between them own 51% of Octagon's shares deny they traded as Octagon or used the company's name and reputation.

They claim Octagon was set up as a company devoted to film development and production activity and is a separate entity to their work for hire film production services they are associated with.

