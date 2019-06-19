Row between Abu Dhabi man and Wicklow couple over breeding of falcons sent for mediation

A High Court action over the breeding of falcons has gone to mediation in a bid to resolve the dispute.

The action has been brought by United Arab Emirates-based Abdullah Rashid Ahmed Almana Mansoori against Kenneth Smith and Laura Churchard, both of Hawkslodge, Toolestown, Dunlavin, Co Wicklow.

Mr Mansoori of Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, UAE seeks several orders including an injunction preventing Mr Smith from supplying falcons to any other party other than the plaintiff and an order for damages.

The application is opposed and Paul Comisky O'Keeffe Bl for Mr Smith says his client's case is that he validly terminated a contract with Mr Mansoori for the breeding of falcons in January of this year.

Mr Mansoori, represented by James Doherty and Stephen Walsh Bl, also seeks a declaration that the purported termination by Mr Smith of an alleged agreement concerning the breeding of birds last December is invalid and ineffective.

Other reliefs sought against Mr Smith include declarations that Mr Mansoori is the full owner of the breeding stock allegedly maintained by Mr Smith.

Mr Mansoori also seeks an order against Ms Churchard that she holds certain lands in Co Wicklow in trust for him, and that she transfers the lands to the plaintiff.

The matter came before the High Court late last month and has been adjourned on several previous occasions after Mr Smith gave an undertaking not to supply any other party with any falcons.

The case was briefly mentioned before Mr Justice Senan Allen today. The court was told that the dispute is due to go to mediation in the coming days.

Following talks between the sides, it was agreed that the undertaking would remain in place until after the mediation had taken place.

The Judge, who wished the parties well in the mediation, agreed to adjourn the matter to a date in early July.