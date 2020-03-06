Rough sleepers at risk as coronavirus spreads, charities warn

Homelessness charities in the UK and Ireland are calling on governments to protect “particularly vulnerable” rough sleepers from the coronavirus.

The group Movement of Assylum Seekers in Ireland, who are campaigning to end Direct Provision, pointed out the potential harm should somebody in an over-crowded centre contract the virus.

Addressing both Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan and Minister for Health Simon Harris, they asked: “How do you imagine an asylum seeker living in Direct Provision or (a) homeless person living in emergency accommodation will self-isolate if they have (Coronavirus) symptoms?

Jon Sparkes, chief executive of Crisis, a homeless charity in the UK, said people sleeping on the streets were at a higher risk “because they are more likely to have a range of existing health conditions”, may not be able to wash their hands regularly and may be unable to self-isolate if they become unwell.

British healthcare charity Pathway also warned that “the spread of communicable disease can be swift for people without adequate access to hygiene facilities or a safe home”.

Both Crisis and Shelter said they had contacted the British Government for advice on controlling the risk posed by Covid-19 but as yet had not received any.

Elsewhere, children and groups will not be allowed to visit nursing homes in Ireland as restrictions are imposed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Nursing Homes Ireland (NHI) said the decision was made for the protection of nursing home residents.

People are being advised to only visit residents in urgent circumstances and are being asked to contact the home before attending.

In a statement, Nursing Homes Ireland said: “For the protection of nursing home residents, NHI has confirmed that visiting restrictions are now in place in nursing homes nationwide.

“No non-essential visiting, children or groups will be allowed.

“We urge prospective visitors to nursing homes to be cognisant and understanding of the measure that is required in the interest of resident and staff safety.”

- Additional reporting Joel Slattery