Rotunda opens new Mental Health Hub for women and their babies

The Rotunda Hospital has a opened a new Mental Health Hub to help women and their babies who have been impacted by mental health problems.

It treats a wide range of pre-existing and pregnancy related conditions, including: anxiety and depression, OCD, PTSD and Birth trauma, BPAD, psychosis and eating disorders.

Referrals come from GP’s, family/friends and self-admittance.

The country’s busiest maternity hospital is marking Maternal Mental Health Awareness Week by highlighting the supports that are available to patients at the new hub.

After the addition of a Specialist Perinatal Psychologist in January, the hub now offers a fully operational perinatal mental health service led by Prof. John Sheehan, consultant psychiatrist, and Dr Richard Duffy, consultant in perinatal psychiatry.

Professor Fergal Malone, Master of the Rotunda Hospital, said: “Management at the Rotunda Hospital are delighted to announce that the Mental Health Hub is now a fully operational specialist perinatal psychiatry service.

"The development of the perinatal psychiatry service in the hospital is a significant development as we continue to lead and innovate in healthcare provision for women and their babies.”

In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Perinatal Mental Health team is carrying out remote consultations and appointments for patients using Bluetooth technology and initiating psychological and well-being support for hospital staff.

The Mental Health Hub in the Rotunda Hospital is one of six such sites around the country which includes Cavan General Hospital and Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.

Professor Malone added: “The multidisciplinary team support women prenatally and postnatally to ensure they have adequate support.

"In these uncertain times, the team is continuing to provide this vital service remotely in order to meet the needs of women, their babies and families.”

On completion of care, 75-85% are discharged to their GP and the remaining 15-25% are referred to the community-based mental health services.