Rotunda Hospital opens drive-thru Covid-19 testing hub for frontline staff

File photo of the Rotunda Hospital
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, April 27, 2020 - 05:37 PM

The Rotunda Hospital has launched a Covid-19 drive-through testing service for firefighters and paramedics.

The Dublin maternity hospital will perform tests for frontline workers on site in Parnell Square seven days a week and depending on the time, results should be returned within a few hours.

The hospital already provides testing to local GPs and staff from other hospitals and nursing homes in the area.

It is hoped the same-day test results will enable frontline workers to get back to work as quickly as possible and help protect against the potential spread of infection.

Professor Fergal Malone, Master of the Rotunda Hospital said: “The Rotunda Hospital has a long track-record of close collaboration with Dublin Fire Brigade and we are delighted to be in position to assist our frontline colleagues during this time. Across the board, access to testing and processing of results is proving to be a challenge.”

“Due to the nature of work carried out by DFB and indeed all healthcare workers, they come into close contact with a large number of people. While one staff member awaits test results, up to 12 staff could have to isolate despite showing no symptoms.

"In order to maintain adequate staffing levels and ensure the safety of staff, it is vital that frontline workers have immediate access to testing and results.”

Dennis Keeley, Chief Fire Officer said “he is extremely grateful" and "builds on the many years of close collaboration between the Rotunda and Dublin Fire Brigade".

    Useful information
  • The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here
  • Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;
  • GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.
  • ALONE has launched a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024

