Rotunda Hospital now taking patients seeking abortions from across Dublin

Saturday, March 16, 2019 - 04:46 PM
By Digital Desk staff

The Rotunda Hospital is now taking patients seeking abortion from outside the Dublin area, not just its normal catchment area of North Dublin.

Patients are now being accepted from as far away as Kildare and west Wicklow.

Abortion Rights Campaign's Claire Brophy said geography is a major barier to women seeking a termination of pregnancy and many Irish women are still travelling long distances:

"85 people have travelled from Ireland in January and February of this year to the UK for abortion access and that's something that we need to treat those people here.

"We need to make abortion accessible in this country for those people."

