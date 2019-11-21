Ross to talk with UK government about Rosslare Harbour ownership

Transport Minister Shane Ross is to seek a meeting with his British counterpart over the "peculiar" ownership structure of Rosslare Port as soon as new Government is formed in Britain.

Mr Ross has come under fire for failing to bring Rosslare harbour — which is owned by a British company set up under UK statute — under full control of the State.

Fianna Fáil's Mary Butler raised the complex ownership issue in the Dáil and warned that is "wrong-headed to leave it in control of a foreign nation" given the threat which Brexit now poses.

The port was established under the Rosslare Fishguard Harbours Company 1898 by UK statutory instrument. This arrangement covers the two ports and part of the railway at either side.

Under this act, the British government delegated control of Rosslare to Iarnród Eireann and Fishguard in Wales comes under the control of Stena Line.

Pressed on the issue in the Dáil, Mr Ross said he would be "happy" to get his officials to look at the ownership of the port with a view to legislation being introduced here and in Britain.

He agreed that the ownership structure is "peculiar" and "archaic" but claimed that it doesn't seem to be impacting on the working of the port.

But Ms Butler said: "Unfortunately with Brexit looming the uncertainty around the future of the port has to be questioned."