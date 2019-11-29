Roscommon respite centre to close despite campaign

A respite centre for people with disabilities will close today with the loss of 48 jobs.

The Irish Wheelchair Association (IWA) is shutting the Cuisle centre in Donamon in Co Roscommon because of funding issues.

More than 1,500 people protested against the plans last weekend but the IWA confirmed it will close today.

Campaigner Martin Finan says the centre has been a huge asset for the past 20 years.

"We're disappointed that today the centre is closing down, we are very disappointed with the Irish Wheelchair Association," said Mr Finan.

"We put a lot of pressure on them to change their minds but unfortunately they haven't done that.

"It is a very sad day for Roscommon and it's a very sad day for Cuisle."

Mr Finan said that the fight will continue and that campaigners will be meeting next week.

"We will have to look and see if there are alternatives once the centre closes today.

"We will have to see what alternatives there might be already in place.

"We could see if other service users be willing to come in and run the service?"