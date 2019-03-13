Roscommon man to use €500k Daily Million prize to buy house

A Roscommon man has picked up his Daily Million winning cheque at Lotto HQ today.
The player, who won the €500,000 prize on the 9pm Daily Million Plus draw last Friday, said: “I am still in shock. I checked my ticket using the app at about 10pm and it told me to contact the National Lottery.
"I never got that message before so I checked the numbers and saw they matched for the Plus draw. I couldn’t believe it.
He bought his ticket in Glancy’s Supermarket in the centre of Elphin which has a population of just over 500 and said he will take his time before deciding how to spend his windfall.
He said: “I’m not going to let it change us. It’s going to sit in the bank for a while and we will use it, hopefully, to buy our house and have the rest as a comfort for years to come.”
Also claiming a share in a Daily Million Plus top prize from the draw on Friday, January 25, today was a lucky Dubliner.
The family man, who was one of two players who shared the prize, plans to use some of his €250,000 winnings to pay off some of his mortgage and to put money aside to pay for his young children to go to college.