Rooted in legend, Cork tree is Ireland's favourite

Blarney Castle yew tree, winner of the Irish Tree of the Year competition.
By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

Thursday, August 29, 2019 - 01:15 PM

An ancient yew tree rooted in the myth and legend of one of the country's great visitor attractions has been named the Tree of the Year.

The magnificent ‘witch’s Yew’ on the grounds of Blarney Castle in Co Cork, which is estimated to be at least 600-years-old, emerged victorious following an online vote against four other finalists - a mighty Oak at the Battle of the Boyne site in Oldbridge, Co Meath; the Arbour Hill Sycamore behind Dublin’s Collins Barracks; the Sycamore on the Farmleigh Estate and a sweet chestnut tree at Castletown Estate in Celbridge, Co Kildare.

Blarney Castle’s head gardener, Adam Whitbourn, said they were delighted their yew won with 42% of the vote, given the other stunning trees in the competition.

“It’s an amazing veteran tree with a fantastic story and that’s what the competition is all about,” he said.

“Personally, I’m happy to see specimen trees like this getting some recognition, especially in the current climate where such devastation is happening to woodlands around the world.

Trees such as this represent both our past and our future, and it is our duty to look after them.

The stunning ‘witch’s yew’ grows in the Rock Close area of the Blarney Castle Estate, close to the castle structure itself. Tree experts estimate it to be at least 600-years old.

It was already a mature yew when the Jeffreyes family built a folly, The Witch’s Kitchen, beneath it in the 1750s as part of the famous Rock Close gardens.

Legend has it that the area is the home of the ‘Blarney witch’ who first told mortals of the Blarney Stone’s magic powers - bestowing the gift of the gab upon those who kiss it.

The story goes that the witch is imprisoned by day in the witch stone at the base of the tree, but is released after nightfall only to be banished to the witch stone again by dawn.

Castle management say some early morning visitors to the castle estate have claimed to have seen the dying embers of a fire in the witch’s kitchen.

The tree competition is organised by the Tree Council of Ireland. The Blarney yew now goes forward for consideration as European Tree of the Year. It is Ireland’s first entry in the competition since 2017.

The contest began in the Czech Republic in 2011 to highlight trees that contribute to national and cultural heritage.

