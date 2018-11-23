Home»ireland

'Rogue' masquerading as Daniel O'Donnell attempting to scam fans out of cash

Friday, November 23, 2018 - 09:01 PM

A WhatsApp scam looking for money is targeting Daniel O'Donnell fans.

A person masquerading as the singer is using his image to ask for charity donations.

But his management company says this is not him, and he would never contact fans in this way.

They have asked that anyone who receives a message from the "rogue Daniel" to report it immediately through WhatsApp and to block the person.

It has contacted all his fan club members to warn them of the scam and to remind them that Daniel does not contact fans via WhatsApp, Messenger or Facebook.

The company does not believe that anyone has been conned.

Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

ScamDaniel O'Donnell

