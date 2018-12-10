Rodent droppings, gnaw marks and 'filthy' uniforms among the issues cited as Food Safety Authority issues 13 closure orders

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has served 13 closure orders and one prohibition order to food businesses in November.

Some of the reasons for the closures outlined by the FSAI included:

A significant number of rodent droppings and gnawed foodstuffs and packaging observed in a shop and store indicating a serious rodent infestation in the premises;

Rodent droppings noted on the lower shelf of the pre-packaged bread display;

Gnaw marks evident on the packaging of a loaf of bread;

A number of cockroaches witnessed crawling in food preparation and food storage areas;

Glue boards in kitchen with multiple dead and live cockroaches; cockroach droppings in food preparation and food storage areas; no hand wash basins.

Other premises were reported as having "filthy" staff uniforms, no hot water, soap or paper towels at wash basins and refrigerators and freezers showing evidence of rust, mould and dirt.

Here is the list of orders issued for November:

Eight Closure Orders were served under the FSAI Act, 1998 on:

The Blue Door (take-away), 59 John Street, Kilkenny

Delvin Mart (Closed area: Restaurant), Delvin, Westmeath

Teach Lisa Crèche (Closed area: Kitchen), Newtowncunningham, Donegal

O’Rourke’s (retailer), 32 Bridgefoot Street, Dublin 8

Tesco Ireland Limited, Dublin Road, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

O’Briens Gala, Tulla Road, Ennis, Clare

Everest Express Fish & Chips Takeaway, Tulla Road, Ennis, Clare

Rice Asian Cuisine (restaurant), 11 Bridge Street, Ardee, Louth

Five Closure Orders were served under the EC (Official Control of Foodstuffs) Regulations, 2010 on:

Galmere Fresh Foods Limited (Closed activity: Manufacturing of ready to eat products containing fresh basil, not subject to heat treatment, as an ingredient), Ballybrit Upper Industrial Estate, Monivea Road, Galway

Colours of India (restaurant), Unit 2 Hibernian Way, Mallow, Cork

Dawat Indian Restaurant, Main Street, Castlebar, Mayo

Original Curry House (take away), Main Street, Kiltimagh, Mayo

New World Thai and Chinese Take Away, 275 Glasnevin Avenue, Glasnevin, Dublin 11

One Prohibition Order was served under the EC (Official Control of Foodstuffs) Regulations, 2010 on:

Galmere Fresh Foods Limited, Ballybrit Upper Industrial Estate, Monivea Road, Galway

One prosecution was taken by the HSE in relation to:

Cissie’s Farm Shop, Ardnawark, Barnesmore, Donegal Town, Donegal

Commenting on the closures, FSAI Chief Executive Dr Pamela Byrne said: "Fourteen Enforcement Orders in one month is an unacceptable number. The reasons for the Enforcement Orders having to be served are all easily preventable in the first place and food businesses should not allow their standards to slip.

"All food businesses must ensure that they adhere to a high standard of food safety and hygiene at all times.

"It is also imperative that a proper pest control system is in place and that this is checked very regularly in order to avoid infestations of rodents and insects.

"With the busy Christmas period upon us, food businesses must be especially vigilant to ensure compliance with the law."

- Digital Desk