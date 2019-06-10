News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Rodent droppings found 'through the premises' of Garda recreation club restaurant in Dublin

By Dan Buckley
Monday, June 10, 2019 - 03:46 PM

A Garda recreation club restaurant in Dublin was ordered to close for a day last month after health inspectors found rodent droppings in the bar, kitchen and carvery areas.

A HSE food hygiene inspection report on May 16 found that rodent droppings were present “through the premises” and that adequate procedures were not in place to control pests. The Garda Recreation Club at Westmanstown Sports Centre in Dublin was one of 11 food businesses found to be in breach of food safety regulations.

Tim Nessa, a an Afro-Carribean store in Davis Street, Limerick was closed on May 14 after an inspector found that “there was evidence that the food business operator is cutting meat in a rear store room adjacent to the sanitary accommodation”. The inspection also found that the carpet in the rear of the store was heavily stained with debris including particles of cut meat. The closure order was lifted on May 28.

Orient at Unit 1, Castlemill Shopping Centre at Balbriggan, Co Dublin had all aspects relating to the production, sale and distribution of foods using raw fish and/or acidified rice including sushi, nigiri, maki and sashimi closed on May 31.

11 food premises closed in May for breaches of food safety laws

Health inspectors found "there was insufficient evidence that the two sushi chefs had or were being supervised and instructed and or trained in food safety". The order is still in place.

Pimientos at Trimgate Street, Navan, Meath was served a closure order on May 22 as the layout "did not allow for a safe workflow of the food operations". It was lifted on May 24.

In Cavan, meat manufacturing plant Peter Stanko Sausages at Lisnasarn, Cootehill, Cavan was hit with a closure order on May 30 as not all raw material being used in meat preparation "could be reliably traced to an identifiable supplier". The order is still in place.

M&P Traditional Meat and Food Product operating within the establishment trading as Peter Stanko Sausages at Lisnasarn, Cootehill, Cavan was closed as the establishment was "operating without registration or approval".

Health inspectors also reported a "failure to comply with general and specific hygiene requirements".

Rimantas Meats at Belturbet Business Park in Cavan was closed due to "breaches of regulation on the hygiene of foodstuffs" and "failure to identify hazards".

