Rocks and fireworks thrown at firefighters as they deal with 144 incidents

A housing estate was blocked with burning cars, a car was driven onto a bonfire and fire fighters came under attack during a series of Halloween call-outs in Dublin last night.

144 incidents were logged by 9pm.

The Dublin Fire Brigade says it came under attack as crews tried to put out two cars that had been set alight in the middle of a road in Darndale last night.

Fire calls are slowing in frequency now, and we are going to wrap up the interactive map. We hope it provided some insight to the volume of work our Call-takers, Controllers and Firefighters experience during #Halloween. #DFBLive https://t.co/sW9DzRmFaA pic.twitter.com/JdoiLNjrNM — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) October 31, 2019

The DFB also dealt with anti-social behaviour in the city centre when rocks and fireworks were thrown at them after bins were set alight at a flat complex.

Two cars were torched and a lamp post was knocked down, blocking the entrance to an estate in Fortunestown.

Firefighters were called from Dolphin's Barn Station to extinguish a bonfire being used as a barricade across a road in Drimnagh.

Elsewhere a car was driven onto a bonfire in Coolock, two derelict houses in Cherry Orchard and Tallaght were set alight and crews put out a fire at a portacabin in Malahide.