Rockfall fears on Cork/Kerry border road

By Sean O’Riordan

Fears have been raised that, unless urgent action is taken, rockfalls close to a factory belonging to one of Europe’s largest manufacturers of energy-efficient doors and windows are eventually going to cause a serious accident.

A Cork county councillor has told local authority engineering staff that numerous accidents have happened because of rockfalls on a stretch of road close to the factory on the Cork/Kerry border.

Fine Gael councillor John Paul O’Shea has asked engineers to carry out a survey on rock formations close to the Munster Joinery factory near Ballydesmond, because he has concerns that they could lead to a loss of life.

Councillor John Paul O’Shea

He said he wants to know if the rockface in the area adjacent to the R582, which runs past the factory, could be made safe.

The busy road skirts along the Cork/Kerry border and is a supply line for commercial traffic coming into North Cork and East Kerry from Limerick.

In addition, nearly 1,000 workers travel to the 230,000sq ft Munster Joinery factory every day from all over the Munster region.

Mr O’Shea said trucks are also being damaged by outcrops of rock.

“Two trucks can’t pass at some pinchpoints. If one of them is forced to pull in, they end up being damaged and, in a number of cases, their tyres have been slashed by protruding sharp rock,” he said.

Council engineers said they would survey the area as soon as possible and report back to him.

Meanwhile, the same meeting of the Kanturk/Mallow Municipal District Council heard that council engineers have been working on acquiring land to upgrade one of the most dangerous junctions in the region.

Fianna Fáil councillor Bernard Moynihan said he was concerned about the number of accidents happening at Lamanaugh Cross, near the village of Boherbue.

Council engineers said agreement had been reached with two landowners at the junction to acquire their land.

This will allow them to upgrade the junction and improve sight distance.

They said they had applied for a grant to carry out the work and hope to be in a position to do it early next year.