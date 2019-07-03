Robinson denies any friendship with leaders of United Arab Emirates

Former president Mary Robinson has denied that she has any friendship with the leaders of the United Arab Emirates as controversy surrounds the ruling family of Dubai.

Her remarks come after recent reports that Princess Haya Bint al-Hussein, the wife of the ruler of Dubai, recently fled the Middle Eastern city and took refuge in London.

Mrs Robinson caused controversy last year after it emerged she had accepted an invitation by Princess Haya to come to Dubai to visit her and her step daughter Princess Sheikha Latifa

Princess Latifa, the daughter of ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, made an alleged attempt to escape the emirates and was not seen in public until it was reported she surfaced in March last year.

Mrs Robinson subsequently visited the daughter last December at the invitation of her step-mother.

Mrs Robinson later was pictured sitting with Princess Latifa and also described her as a “troubled young woman”. The visit was criticised by human rights campaigners.

Pressed about the latest reports that Princess Haya, who is Mrs Robinson's friend, had now reportedly fled to London, the former president in Dublin yesterday said: “I really have nothing more to say about that. I have never been friends [with the UAE], except with Princess Haya, one friend, who is still my friend.”

Princess Haya is now, reports suggest, hiding in a townhouse in central London and is alleged to be preparing for a court battle with her husband.