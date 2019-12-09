News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Robert Lawlor found not guilty of threatening to murder ex-girlfriend's partner

By Eoin Reynolds
Monday, December 09, 2019 - 12:27 PM

A father of three has been found not guilty of threatening to murder his ex-girlfriend's partner and of attempting to murder the man's mother.

Following a trial at the Central Criminal Court the jury of seven men and five women took two hours and 40 minutes to find Robert Lawlor not guilty on all five charges against him.

Mr Lawlor nodded his head and mouthed, "thank you" in the direction of the jury as the court registrar read out the verdicts one by one.

Justice Paul McDermott thanked the jury for their patience and exempted them from further service for five years.

Robert Lawlor (35) with an address at the Rise, Laytown, Co Meath had pleaded not guilty to the attempted murder of Fiona Mitchell at Moatview Avenue, Priorswood, Dublin on May 26, 2018.

He also pleaded not guilty to the charge of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life at Moatview Avenue, Priorswood, Dublin on the same date.

He pleaded not guilty to making a threat to Rachel Kirwan at Donaghmede, Dublin on a date unknown between January 1 and 31 2018 to kill or cause serious harm to Fiona Mitchell and her son Derek Mitchell.

He also pleaded not guilty to shooting a dog endangering its health and welfare at Moatview Avenue, Priorswood on May 26, 2018.

