Robber returned some of woman's disability allowance when she pleaded for money to pay rent

File photo.
By Liam Heylin
Wednesday, February 26, 2020 - 06:46 PM

A young woman who cried out when she was victim of a robbery that she needed the money to pay rent was given some of her money back by the culprit.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin jailed David Long, aged 36, for three years at Cork Circuit Criminal Court for the robbery.

“This was a nasty assault on a vulnerable woman. He was determined to take money from her notwithstanding her reduced circumstances on the occasion, which he must have known.

“He has an alarming history of robberies. He was dealt with leniently in the past and that had no perceivable benefit. He has considerable problems but he has yet to sort them out. I take into consideration genuine efforts he is making in prison,” the judge said.

Peter O’Flynn said the accused suffered as a result of addiction to heroin and was desperate for heroin on that day.

He said Long had written a letter of apology.

“He showed some consideration for the victim when she did plead for the money back and he gave her some portion of the money back,” Mr O’Flynn BL said.

Detective Garda Mark Durcan said that on April 10, 2019, a young woman withdrew her disability allowance of €203 at St Luke’s post office.

Det. Garda Durcan said: “On exiting, she had a conversation with David Long whom she knew. She states he was asking her to come across the road to the junction of Summerhill North and O’Mahony’s Avenue where she was pulled to the ground and her money bag was taken from her pocket.

“She said she started crying and pleading with David Long to return the money as she owed it in rent.

He took €100 from the money bag and returned the rest of the money to her in the money bag.

“He warned her not to contact gardaí as this would make matters worse. He left the scene.

“CCTV was gathered from various premises in the St Luke’s area and it captures both of them walking away towards St Luke’s church. He is seen walking away and handing back something to her on the ground.”

David Long was living in a tent on St Patrick’s Quay at the time.

