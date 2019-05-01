Robber gave victim money back for rent, court hears

A woman who cried out when she was victim of a robbery that she needed the money to pay rent was given some of her money back by the culprit.

That was the allegation in a case where it was claimed the young woman was beckoned by a man and then dragged along the ground and robbed of cash.

Detective Garda Mark Durcan said that on April 10, a young woman withdrew her disability allowance at St Luke’s post office.

Det Garda Durcan said: “On exiting, she had a conversation with a David Long whom she knew. She states he was asking her to come across the road to the junction of Summerhill North and O’Mahony’s Avenue where she was pulled to the ground and her money bag was taken from her pocket.

She said she started crying and pleading with David Long to return the money as she owed it in rent. He took €100 from the money back and returned the rest of the money to her in the money bag.

"He warned her not to contact gardaí as this would make matters worse. He left the scene.

“CCTV was gathered from various premises in the St Luke’s area and it captures both of them walking away towards St Luke’s church. He is seen walking away and handing back something to her on the ground.”

The amount of money allegedly returned to the injured party was not disclosed in the course of yesterday’s bail application by Long.

William Bulman, defending, said the defendant argued that he was not of no fixed address and that he had a place to stay at Bijou by the Lee on North Main St. Det Garda Durcan said this had been checked out by gardaí who were told Long was no longer welcome to stay at that address.

Judge John King said: “I am refusing bail. I am satisfied that if the accused was granted bail he would commit further serious offences.

"I am further satisfied that there is a danger of interference with witnesses and that there is a possibility he would not turn up in court.”

Long was remanded in custody until May 7.

As well as the robbery charge related to April 10, Long also faced a robbery charge related to January 13 where it was alleged he and another man approached a young man and robbed €5 in coins and a bottle of orange from him at South Mall, Cork.

Det Garda Durcan said it was alleged that one of the two men allegedly involved in that robbery produced a knife.