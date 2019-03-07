Rob Heffernan to lead Cork City's St Patricks' Day parade

He’s race-walked and danced for Ireland but Olympian Rob Heffernan has promised to set an easy pace as he leads this year’s St Patrick’s Day parade through his native Cork.

The World Champion and five times Olympian has been announced by Cork City Council as the Grand Marshal of the parade, which has at its theme Stories of Cork.

Dozens of groups are due to take part, with up to 50,000 people expected to line the streets from 1pm on March 17.

I am very proud to be from Ireland but even prouder to be from Cork

- Rob said.

"Throughout my sporting career, I have always promoted how wonderful Cork is and I am very honoured to be the grand marshal."

Lord Mayor Cllr Mick Finn said they are delighted that Rob is bringing his ‘story of Cork’ to the parade.

“We are immensely proud to be the hometown of Ireland’s only five-time Olympian and medalist,” he said.

On the day when Ireland is celebrated the world over, it is fitting that Cork celebrates the story of one of our most internationally successful citizens

Rob is as one of Ireland’s most successful athletes. He was world 50km Race Walking Champion in 2013, he won a bronze medal at the 2012 Olympics, and in 2016 he became the first athlete to represent Ireland in five Olympic Games.

He is the current Irish 10km, 20km and 50km record holder.