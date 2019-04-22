NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Rob Heffernan donates gear to direct provision initiative

By Kevin O'Neill

Reporter

Monday, April 22, 2019 - 05:10 AM

Former World Champion and Olympic bronze medallist Rob Heffernan has donated running gear to an initiative that aims to bring together those living in direct provision with the wider Irish community through sport.

The non-profit running group Sanctuary Runners was set in February 2018 and is already operating in eight locations around the country.

It is planning to have a team of 300, including 75 people living in direct provision centres, participating in this year’s Cork City Marathon.

The group has been helped out by a significant donation from Rob and his wife Marian, also a former athlete and coach.

The Heffernans presented a collection of running gear, including items of clothing used during their time representing Ireland on the world stage.

“I’m delighted to link up with the Sanctuary Runners again. Last year I took a training session with the team as they prepared for the Cork City Marathon. I met wonderful people coming together in solidarity,” Rob said.

“Now I have given some of the running gear I’ve amassed over the years to the Sanctuary Runners and I know it will be of use to the runners in direct provision.

Throughout my professional career, I met with people from across the globe and was always treated with decency and respect. We, as Irish people, should always treat others with that same warmth.”

Graham Clifford, founder of the Sanctuary Runners, thanked the Heffernans for their donation.

For so many in direct provision, hope, motivation and focus can disappear and isolation and depression can set in.

“The Sanctuary Runners aim to combat that, to put our arms around the shoulders of our friends in direct provision and show that we are all one, all equal. The pillars of what we do are solidarity, friendship and respect,” Mr Clifford said.

The Sanctuary Runners are actively looking for people to join us for this year’s Cork City Marathon. Runners can partake in the full or half marathon or as part of a relay team.

And afterwards, the Sanctuary Runners will hold a street party in the city centre.

Sanctuaryrunners.ie.

READ MORE

Schoolboy captures stunning photo of dolphin off Cork coast

More on this topic

New stained glass offers a window to the past in Clonakilty church

Why Tom Hanks is light years ahead of every other celebrity

Na Piarsaigh make hard work of win over Killeagh

Saoradh march takes place in Cork after condemnation over 'disturbing' Dublin parade

More in this Section

Man injured after being knocked off his bike and assaulted

The Lotto results are in...

Lyra McKee's life was 'cruelly and pointlessly ended by violence', says Archbishop Martin

UK government cannot throw Good Friday Agreement under the bus, campaigner says


Lifestyle

We sell books: Sisters are doing it for themselves

Dark side of teen life: Bo Burnham's Eight Grade highlights anxieties of the self generation

Wealth inequality behind the extinction of mammals

Marginal ring ouzel could be next to disappear

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 20, 2019

    • 7
    • 13
    • 14
    • 15
    • 16
    • 33
    • 20

Full Lotto draw results »