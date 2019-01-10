Roadworks on N7 in Kildare due for completion in April

Roadworks to widen the N7 in Kildare are set to be completed by April.

File image

The works between the M9 Interchange and Junction 8 Johnstown have been ongoing for over a year, affecting around 70,000 people every day.

The speed limit along the 14km stretch was reduced to 60 kilometres an hour, leading to delays of up to two hours during busy commuter periods.

Speed reductions may still be in place while a new interchange connecting the M7 to Naas is being constructed.

READ MORE: Further 80 homes could lose part of gardens under BusConnects plan

Director of Services at Kildare County Council, Niall Morrissey, says a decision will be made on that closer to April.

"That judgement call will be made as we get nearer to April on what kind of speeding restrictions are required and on what portions of the road," he said.

"At the moment, contractually the [roadworkds] will be finished in April so we would hope we would be back up in terms of the speed limit at that stage."