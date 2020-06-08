News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
CORONAVIRUS

Roadmap to reopening economy will now be complete in four phases, official says

By Joel Slattery
Monday, June 08, 2020 - 11:28 AM

The reopening of the Irish economy will be completed in four phases, not five as originally planned.

Speaking at a media briefing this morning, senior civil servant Liz Canavan made the announcement.

"We hope to complete the roadmap in four phases," she said, adding the caveat that this is the case "if all goes well".

Phase 3 will commence on June 29 and will see some areas of the hospitality sector to open up.

Phase 4 is due to start on July 20.

In the coming days, the government will clarify what exactly will happen in each phase, Ms Canavan said, as Phase 2 of the roadmap commenced today.

Meanwhile, the wage subsidy scheme will continue until the end of August, she said.

