'Roadmap' for ending Covid-19 restrictions on track as deaths today lowest since March 30

Ireland’s daily announced death toll from the coronavirus has fallen to its lowest levels since the end of March, after ten further people were announced as having lost their lives.

The figure is the lowest since eight people were reported as having lost their lives on March 30.

While the daily figure revealed by the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) at its daily briefing in Dublin is not representative of actual daily death tolls, the low level seen is indicative that the death rate from the disease in Ireland has gradually bottomed out under the lockdown measures introduced by the Taoiseach on March 27.

The latest figure means that 1,497 Irish people have now died from Covid-19.

Separately, a further 159 new confirmed cases brings the total number of incidences of the disease in Ireland to 23,401. Some 84% of those who have contracted the virus have now recovered.

Meanwhile, the deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn said that of over 15,000 cases where information is available, at least 53% of those had at least one underlying condition.

The most common of those underlying conditions are chronic heart disease (15% of cases), chronic respiratory disease (11%), and diabetes (6%), Dr Glynn said.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan told the briefing that a set of key performance indicators (KPIs) to be outlined by the Government tomorrow as a method of evaluating Ireland’s response to the virus will be primarily “focused on turnaround”.

NPHET has previously said that it hopes to have the time to process a suspect case, from initial referral to the beginning of contact tracing, down to four days by the end of this week.

It’s understood that three days or lower for that process is considered to be optimal in order to process contact tracing effectively and thus instruct those who may be affected to isolate in order to prevent further spread of the virus.

Regarding contact tracing itself, Dr Holohan reiterated that the “optimal” method remains the “shoe leather”, or manual human-led format, with all technical formats such as the HSE’s pending tracing app best used as a complement to the manual approach.

He added that a HSE briefing on Wednesday in UCD, Dublin, will be designed to give an indication of the “scale of work” that goes into the contact tracing process. He stressed that the average number of contacts for a confirmed case of the virus “was probably over 30” at the beginning of the crisis.

That has now fallen to just 2.5, primarily because the majority of people’s contacts are confined to within their own household, Dr Holohan said.

The emergency team is set to hold its second of two weekly meetings on Wednesday of this week rather than Friday, the reason according to Dr Holohan being that “we have things to consider, and the Government will need time to digest” NPHET’s conclusions.

This is in reference to the fact phase one of the proposed roadmap to reopen the country is set for implementation on Monday next, May 18, with that dependent upon NPHET’s official recommendations. Dr Holohan has previously said that he is “hopeful” of being able to recommend that the easing of restrictions proceed according to plan.