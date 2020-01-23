News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Road users urged to take care as status yellow fog warning in effect

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, January 23, 2020 - 07:02 AM

A status yellow fog warning is in place across the country until 11am this morning.

Met Éireann is warning of dense patches in certain areas.

The fog will clear slowly during the morning leading to a dry and cloudy day with light rain in places.

Motorists are advised to drive with extra care, using fog lights when necessary.

The Road Safety Authority advises road users to slow down and watch out for vulnerable road users.

Fog lights should be used in areas of dense fog and should be turned off once the fog has cleared.

