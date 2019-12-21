News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Road users urged to take care as fog warning extended until tomorrow

Road users urged to take care as fog warning extended until tomorrow
By Michelle McGlynn
Saturday, December 21, 2019 - 09:46 AM

Latest: Met Éireann has extended a Status Yellow warning for fog until 9am tomorrow morning.

The alert came into effect yesterday afternoon and was due to expire this morning.

Low visibility will affect all counties with fog likely to linger all day.

It will become widespread and dense again this evening but will retreat to northern areas by Sunday morning.

Meteorologist Liz Walsh says slack winds and low sun mean it will not clear from many areas.

"The fog will be slow to lift, we have got very light winds over the country at the moment and that is perfect conditions for fog to linger," said Ms Walsh.

"There will be some burn off today, it will thin out a little bit as the day goes on but it looks like it will come back and become widespread and dense again later on this evening and through the night."

The Road Safety Authority advises vulnerable road-users such as pedestrians, motorcyclists and cyclists to ensure they are clearly visible to other road-users by wearing high visibility clothing and using lights.

“Heavy fog seriously reduces your visibility and makes driving very dangerous," said Moynagh Murdock, CEO of the RSA.

"Our advice is to switch on dipped headlights and fog lamps, reduce your speed and keep a safe distance from the vehicle in front. If the fog closes in, reduce your speed further and take your time getting to your destination.

"Open your window a little so you can listen out for other road users, particularly at junctions.

"Vulnerable road users should avoid, cycling or walking in fog unless it is a necessity.”

Other tips for road users include:

For motorists:

  • Slow down and increase the distance from the vehicle in front.

  • Use dipped headlights and front and rear fog lights, if fitted.

  • Open your window a little so you can hear other road users approaching, particularly at junctions.

  • Remember to switch off fog lights when visibility improves.

  • Keep a sharp lookout for pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists.

  • Do not blindly follow the vehicle in front – it may leave the road for whatever reason.

  • If you have to stop, activate your hazard warning lights.

    For pedestrians:

  • Be Seen to Be Safe! Visibility is reduced in poor weather conditions so wear high visibility clothing or carry a torch.

  • Be extremely careful in the vicinity of open water, canals, lakes, ponds or coastal piers etc.

    Fog may form again tonight in many areas.

    Later in the night, shower will spread from the west and this should clear most of the fog.

    READ MORE

    Irish woman, 20s, killed after tree falls on car in Melbourne

    Road users urged to take care as fog warning remains in place

    Road users urged to take care as fog warning extended until tomorrow

    Update 7.45am: A yellow fog warning is place for the entire country this morning, on the busiest commuting weekend of the year.

    The alert came into effect yesterday afternoon, leading to dangerous driving conditions.

    The warning will remain in place until 10am this morning.

    But meteorologist Cathal Nolan says it will be several hours before it is completely clear.

    "Certainly many of us are waking up to quite dense fog this morning and we do expect that that fog will continue on for quite a number of hours," said Mr Nolan.

    "The advice to motorists is to reduce your speed, put on your fog lights and drive with care as visibility is greatly reduced due to the density of the fog which is still quite bad in many parts of the country."

    READ MORE

    Garda report: 500-case backlog includes ones up to five years old

    • More on this topic

    Dry and cloudy with a chance of rainDry and cloudy with a chance of rain

    Mainly dry and cloudy with light showersMainly dry and cloudy with light showers

    Cloudy with persistent showery conditionsCloudy with persistent showery conditions

    Dry and bright with good deal of cloudDry and bright with good deal of cloud


    TOPIC: Weather

    More in this Section

    Gardaí seize 34,000 illegally imported cigarettes in LongfordGardaí seize 34,000 illegally imported cigarettes in Longford

    Taoiseach wants guarantee Fianna Fáil will back Govt in any confidence vote Taoiseach wants guarantee Fianna Fáil will back Govt in any confidence vote

    Gardaí appeal for help to find man missing from ClareGardaí appeal for help to find man missing from Clare

    Appeal against scientologist's prison sentence Appeal against scientologist's prison sentence


    Lifestyle

    Don’t panic. You still have a few days left to pick up your wine and wine-related Christmas presents. We all fret far too much about the wine for the Christmas dinner, remember that turkey matches everything but nothing matches Brussel sprouts so there is no perfect match.The best wines to go with your Christmas dinner

    Conor English tells how his research on Frank Murphy resulted in a biography and a unique insight into 20th-century buildingsCork architect led mid-20th century Cork design

    There has long been a tradition of supporting charities in the comedy scene. Esther McCarthy talks to top Irish comedians about the causes close to their heartsHo ho help: Comedians who stand up for charity

    These highly-rated heroes deserve a place on your bathroom shelf, says Katie Wright.9 beauty products from 2019 that are actually worth the hype

    More From The Irish Examiner


    Start the search

    for your new job

    GO

    Lotto Results

    Wednesday, December 18, 2019

    • 8
    • 9
    • 14
    • 18
    • 23
    • 38
    • 16

    Full Lotto draw results »