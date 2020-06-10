News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Road users urged to be cautious as lifting restrictions brings more traffic

A road sign for a twisty or winding section of road ahead. Picture: Denis Minihane.
By Denise O’Donoghue
Wednesday, June 10, 2020 - 01:20 PM

The number of people killed on the roads decreased by over a quarter during the lockdown compared to the same period last year.

There were 26 fatalities from March 13 to June 7 - nine fewer than the same time in 2019.

"In the period covered by the start of government measures up to June 7, the end of Phase 1, there were 26 fatalities compared to 35 over the same period in 2019. This is nine less deaths," said Liz O’Donnell, Chairperson of the RSA.

While fewer people were killed during the period of restrictions, the level of road deaths was unacceptably high when you consider there was a seventy percent drop in traffic volumes.

Motorists are being urged to be extra care as the roads get busier, in a new campaign by the Road Safety Authority (RSA) and the gardaí.

They're also being advised to be mindful of the increased numbers of cyclists and pedestrians out and about.

"As the restrictions are relaxed, it is more important than ever that we share the roads safely. Drivers need to slow down and be mindful of these vulnerable road users," Ms O'Donnell said.

Pedestrians are reminded to use the footpath and if there is none, to walk on the right-hand side of the road, facing oncoming traffic.

The RSA and gardaí are also reminding car owners to ensure their vehicle, which may not have been driven for some time, is roadworthy by undertaking some basic maintenance checks in advance of setting off. 

"Just as we have adapted our behaviour in the face of a pandemic, we must be prepared to change our behaviour to meet the challenges with more of us walking and cycling on the road," said Shane Ross, Minister for Transport.

