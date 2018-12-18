Latest: Around 6,000 homes without power following stormy weather overnight

Latest: The ESB says up to 6,000 homes across the country are without power this morning.

Wet and windy conditions overnight with heavy rain have led to some localised spot flooding and fallen trees.

We don't monitor Twitter 24\7 for outage info https://t.co/pbaviF9P1F ,If your area is not listed pls call 1850 372 999 or +353 21 2382410 pic.twitter.com/n9tc7YodVP— ESB Networks (@ESBNetworks) December 17, 2018

AA Ireland is warning drivers to expect debris on the roads and keep further back from the vehicle in front.

Met Éireann meteorologist Deirdre Lowe says a status yellow wind warning remains in place for Leinster, Cavan and Monaghan until 9am.

"There is heavy rain and southerly gales still gusting to 90 or 100 km/h and these will continue to affect east Leinster and east Ulster for a couple of hours yet this morning," said Ms Lowe.

"There will be some spot flooding but the rain will clear by around mid-morning, the southerly winds will ease and brighter conditions further west will extend across the country.

Road users advised to take care as wind warnings remain in place

Update 7.20am: Drivers are being reminded to slow down on the wet roads this morning and keep further back from the vehicle in front.

Heavy rain & gales will affect the North & East at today with some spot flooding. The rain will clear by around mid-morning & the S winds will ease as brighter conditions further W extends across the country bringing scattered showers. Highs 6 to 9C with winds becoming fresh SW. pic.twitter.com/f8gBoTzpCm— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 18, 2018

Wind speeds are expected to reach between 50 and 65 km/h with gusts between 90 and 100 km/h.

The status yellow rain warning that was in place overnight for Connacht, Donegal, Wexford, Wicklow, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Tipperary and Waterford has been lifted.

AA Ireland is warning people to expect debris on the roads and be particularly mindful of vulnerable road users such as cyclists, motorcyclists and pedestrians.

Wet roads in most parts this morning, and v windy in the eastern half of the country. Expect wind-blown debris and surface water. Full updates at https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE pic.twitter.com/4dy2d2bcgL— AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) December 18, 2018

There are reports of fallen trees in Kildare, Wicklow and Offaly.