Road Safety Authority: The last thing we'd want is to decrease people's mobility

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) says the last thing they want is to discourage people with a medical condition from driving.

The organisation has updated the medical fitness to drive guidelines.

The recommendations help GPs and patients with conditions such as epilepsy or diabetes to make an informed decision about getting behind the wheel.

Director of Driver Testing and Licensing at the RSA Declan Naughton says they understand how important mobility is to people.

"We fully realise that any decision to limit or stop driving has huge implications in terms of loneliness and the self-esteem or a driver so that's the last thing we'd want for," he said.

